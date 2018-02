Over the past few months, more than 600 people have participated in our Community Conversations. We are now hosting a series of community meetings to Continue the Conversation. Join us so that we can continue to discuss the opportunities and challenges when it comes to race and culture in our community.





Residents are invited to come out and share their opinions and ideas at these meetings. Task Force members and city staff will be available to record comments and provide them to the entire Task Force.





Each meeting will last approximately 2 hours. All rooms are wheelchair accessible. If you need special assistance or accommodations, plese call 817-392-8552 at least 48 hours before the meeting so that arrangements can be made.





January 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Northside Community Center 1100 N.W. 18th St. 76164





January 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Eugene McCray Community Center 4932 Wilbarger St. 76119





January 27 at 10 a.m.

Martin Luther King Community Center 5565 Truman Dr. 76112





January 27 at 2 p.m.

R.D. Evans Community Center 3242 Lackland Rd. 76116





January 29 at 6:30 p.m.

East Regional Library 6301 Bridge St. 76112





January 31 at 6:30 p.m.

North West Library 6228 Crystal Lake Dr. 76179





February 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Southwest Regional Library 4001 Library Lane 76109





February 3 at 10 a.m.

Chisholm Trail Community Center 4936 McPherson Blvd. 76123





February 3 at 2 p.m.

Victory Forest Community Center 3427 Hemphill St. 76110





February 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Highland Hills Community Center 1600 Glasgow Rd. 76134





February 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Diamond Hill Community Center 1701 N.E. 36th St. 76106





February 10 at 10 a.m.

Southwest Community Center 6300 Welch Ave. 76133





February 10 at 2 p.m.

Riverside Community Center 3700 Belknap St. 76111





February 17 at 2 p.m.

Summerglen Library 4205 Basswood Blvd. 76137